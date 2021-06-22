SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fireworks are back in the city of Springfield this Fourth of July, but with much shorter notice, how are officials preparing to keep you safe?
People are excited about the return of Star-Spangled Springfield, the annual Fourth of July event held in the city since 1991. Carl Bagley, who is moving from Hartford to Springfield, is excited to enjoy the downtown entertainment with his family.
“I definitely want to come out and spend some time with my family and see the fireworks,” Bagley said.
At Riverfront Park in Springfield, over 100,000 people are expected to watch the fireworks at Star-Spangled Springfield, according to event organizer Judy Matt. But with an event of that magnitude and a short timeline, security details are still being worked out.
“It’s not a simple thing, it’s a lot more goes into it. There are hundreds of people behind the scenes,” Matt said.
Normally, Matt, the president of Spirit of Springfield has months to prepare for Independence Day. After Governor Charlie Baker lifted COVID restrictions in the Bay State less than a month ago, officials are hard at work to make up for lost time, but that’s not stopping them.
“We just have had to work doubly as hard,” Matt said.
Western Mass News stopped by before Tuesday’s planning meeting, where more than 40 public safety officials met to lock in their game plan.
“It’s just a way for them to all talk to each other and see what the other ones are doing, but the plan is in place,“ Matt said.
Springfield Deputy Police officer William Cochrane credits over 15 years of experience that will help in an abnormal year.
“It’s a long process, but it’s something we become very good at because we do it every year,” Cochrane said.
From walkers to riders...
“We get a lot of pedestrian traffic into the area, a lot of people drive their cars down,“ Cochrane said.
Cochrane wants to ensure a safe night for all.
“We want them to be safe and just have a good night that’s all,” Cochrane explained.
