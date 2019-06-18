SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Most remember where they were the day tragedy struck the twin towers in New York City.
To honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, the Spirit of Springfield is dedicating a monument using an artifact that came from the World Trade Center.
For the last 11 years, the Spirit of Springfield has been working vigorously on the Springfield September 11th Memorial called 'The Twin Shadows,' which will use a beam from the actual wreckage.
In 2008, they were denied twice by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to receive the historic piece.
“We never gave up hope. Then in 2011, we got the permission and we received one of the final pieces...and then it came home to a hero's welcome," said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.
Now, the structure that came directly from the World Trade Center, standing a little over nine feet tall, resides in Springfield.
Craftsmen from Salmon Studios in Florence designed the structure and decided the monument needed to be standing up right, as it did at the World Trade Center
“And even when their people drilled into the piece, they saved all of the shavings. That’s how respectful they were," Matt explained.
The piece was placed in front of a bronze wall that includes the names of the 498 first responders who died during September 11, 2001.
At night, the shadows of the twin towers will illuminate behind.
“You would swear it was the twin towers when you see it at night. It will give you shivers," Matt noted.
The Spirit of Springfield told Western Mass News to have this piece in Springfield is truly an honor and a reminder that we must never forget.
“We encourage everyone to go up to it and feel part of it because once you touch that steel, you’re never going to forget it,” Matt said.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, in Riverfront Park, officials from Massachusetts and New York, as well as Andrew Card, President George W. Bush's former Chief of Staff, will be in Springfield to unveil this monument.
Matt explains the emotional ceremony on Wednesday will be the beginning of a new tourist attraction with so much history behind it.
Western Mass News will be streaming Wednesday's ceremony on our website, app, and on Facebook
