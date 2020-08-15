SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Pride March was held on Saturday morning, where city leaders gathered in support of transgender rights at the front steps of City Hall and for the first time, raised a transgender flag in the city.
Western Mass News spoke to community members on what this moment in history meant for them.
"It makes me feel awesome. Especially with everything we have been through in the past and how far we have come...it’s such great growth, but we have so much more growing to do, not just here, but in the world itself," said Springfield resident Angel Silva.
A day of celebration for many, as members of the Springfield Pride marched alongside city leaders to show support for transgender rights.
For Silva, this was a moment of honor and privilege and told Western Mass News that everyone should feel comfortable in their skin.
"To be proud of who you are, don't be in the shadows for so many years and have faced so many adversities. It's about time for us to be seen and for us to be in the light," Silva noted.
Ali Haqq, the president of the Springfield Pride, told Western Mass News it's important for the community to continue to spread awareness on the injustices the transgender community has faced and hopes more resources will be made available.
"I want to make sure that we can be an outlet for the trans community and find organizations for them to get involved and feel accepted in," Haqq explained.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said this event highlights the mutual respect and the celebration of diversity within the city.
"A good person is a good person, no matter what color or background, so today we celebrate the Springfield Pride and the understanding of the transgender population we have," he said.
Sarno is also a member of the Mayors Against LGBTQ Discrimination.
