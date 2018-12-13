ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) --
A Massachusetts probation officer is on paid leave after being arrested for alleged stalking.
It's been seven months since a Connecticut state trooper first reported problems with his now former neighbor, Springfield probation officer Marcus Cameron.
A 12 page police report obtained by Western Mass News details the alleged problems between the two men.
According to Enfield, CT Police, the issues first began in May. The trooper spoke to Cameron about his driving in the neighborhood.
Investigators said that Cameron then became upset and started driving by the trooper's home multiple times a day.
In the police report, the trooper said he viewed these instances as intimidating and decided to contact Enfield Police because "all these incidents are alarming and Cameron's actions are very troublesome and have instilled fear for the safety of he and his family."
Cameron even filed return complaints about the trooper. State Police recently ruled them unfounded.
The court documents go on to say the two had no interaction after the incident in May - until last month.
Police allege that on November 12, Cameron jumped in his car and followed the off-duty trooper for more than four miles throughout Enfield.
The trooper then called police, who arrived at Brookside Plaza and questioned both parties.
An arrest warrant was issued for Cameron after he failed to talk with police during their investigation.
The court documents also say the Connecticut trooper has a protective order against Cameron and has since moved his family from the neighborhood.
We have also learned from the Massachusetts probation office that all state probation officers are required to live in Massachusetts.
