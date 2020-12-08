SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new mental health initiative got a boost Tuesday in Springfield.
The city has provided a $20,000 grant to the Mental Health Association (MHA) to provide mental health services to local individuals and families in need.
The Wellness Without Walls initiative provides access to therapies for addiction and mental health regardless of insurance. It is specifically for those who are uninsured or underinsured.
It came at an important time, as many are struggling with increased stresses and work and home, due to the increased stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Faced with new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, homeschooling children, and lack of physical contact at a time when we need it most,” MHA Vice President of Resource Development and Branding Kimberly Lee said. “It's important that we look after our mental health just as much as we look after our physical health."
MHA’s initiative will provide counseling and therapies during the pandemic to help people who are caring for others, to support their mental wellness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.