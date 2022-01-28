SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Springfield’s Public Safety Subcommittee is scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss police reform in the city. We’re getting answers on the planned discussions.
We spoke with the chairman of public safety, Victor DaVila, he said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, as well as city council members, will attend the meeting to have an open conversation about the current state of the Police Department.
Efforts are underway in Springfield to build stronger relationships between the Springfield Police Department and the community.
“My goal is to have the best police department in the country,” said Davila.
This comes on the heels of the city’s second officer-involved shooting in just a matter of weeks. On Thursday, a 24-year-old male suspect shot at a Springfield Police Officer with a flare gun, causing an injury to his hand.
“This is highly an issue in the city of Springfield,” said DaVila.
Chairman of public safety and City Councilor Victor Davila told Western Mass News the first meeting of the Public Safety Subcommittee for this year will be held on Monday at 4 p.m.
“We are going to have a global overview of the police department, we are going to be looking at what i call the current state of spd (please cover if you can) 3:13 we are going to be talking about the makeup of the police department and importantly we are going to be looking for information on an update on the police reforms.
Chairman Davila said City Council members will be in attendance, as well as Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
“First, we want to establish a good open line of communication between the police department and the public safety,” said Davila.
However, he said there will not be a discussion about Thursday’s officer-involved shooting.
“This is something that is ongoing, I highly feel that it is not appropriate for any, any elected official to be making public comments, and taking a public stand on the issues until an investigation has been thoroughly vetted out,” said Davila.
Meanwhile, we reached out to Commissioner Clapprood and she told Western Mass News
“We’ll provide councilor Davila and the Public Safety Committee with an overview and updates as we continue to modernize our police department. many of the initiatives we undertake internally may not receive widespread coverage, so we think the committee will be pleased how our department continues to evolve, improve transparency and increase accountability.”
Again, police officials said the suspect in Thursday’s incident fired a flare gun at the Springfield officer.
