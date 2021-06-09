SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Public School District announced Wednesday morning that it will allow parents and guardians to pick up their child from school after noon.
According to school officials, students will receive full-day credit due to the heat.
Springfield Public School students were dismissed early from school Monday and Tuesday due to the extreme heat but were expected to return for a full day of learning Wednesday.
No word on why the decision, or the announcement, were made so last minute.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest details on-air and online.
