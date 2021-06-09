SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a last-minute decision in Springfield Wednesday to allow students to go home early if they wanted due to the heat. The move comes after two days of planned* early dismissals in the city.
Many people are frustrated by the last-minute call. Given little notice about the option, some parents really had to scramble to find a way to pick up their children. Meantime, a Springfield teacher described the unbearable conditions to me while sitting in her classroom.
“The second floor is about 90, 95 degrees,” said the teacher, who did not wish to be identified.
A Springfield Public School teacher spoke to Western Mass News by phone while inside her classroom on Wednesday. She said she felt the extremely hot temperatures right when she walked in the door.
“I was here by 7 o’clock. By 7:30, I was soaking wet from sitting just at the computer…that is how unbearable it is in the building,” the teacher described.
She told Western Mass News that the district sent out an email at about 11 a.m. to staff notifying them there would be an optional early dismissal at noon due to the heat.
“…And they sent like a robocall out to the parents,” the teacher explained.
One parent we spoke to at Lincoln Elementary School told us he immediately drove to pick up his two kids, but realized this could be troubling for parents who cannot leave work.
“Since COVID, I wasn’t able to work, so I find it a little bit easier for me, I’m always on the go for them, so as soon as i got the call, I was heading straight over here,” said Antonio Varuet.
Another family was not so lucky. Andrea Ortiz told us she got a call from a family member to pick up her niece and had to immediately leave her online class.
“It is affecting me because I am also studying and if they would have notified us earlier, so parents could have more time to ask someone else to pick up their kids,” Ortiz said through a translator.
There are some students who had no option, but to stay until the end of day.
“We also have bus children and they can’t leave until the 3:15, 3:30 because of parents have to be home to accept the child,” the teacher noted.
The Springfield teacher told us this was poorly handled by the district and the call should have been made earlier, like the pre-planned early dismissal days on Monday and Tuesday.
“They could have done it like a snow day thing and did at 5:30 a.m. and sent out a call and said it was going to be an early pick up today,” the teacher said.
She said no air conditioning within the school buildings is a real problem.
“So I have five windows and only two open and most of our teachers, they open like two or three inches and we have one fan we’re allowed in the classroom because of COVID,” the teacher added
We reached out to Springfield Public Schools. Superintendent Daniel Warwick told Western Mass News: “Fortunately, past early dismissals this week were able to be called in advance due to the timing of a heat advisory issuance for those days. Unfortunately, the heat advisory for today was made after school buses were engaged in morning pick-up routes.” He went on to say the actions taken today were the best the district could provide given the circumstances.
