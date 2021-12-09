SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The state released new COVID case numbers in school districts across the state. And numbers are up in Springfield Public Schools, while in other local districts, cases are going down.
Springfield is seeing more than 200 student cases over the last week and more than a dozen staff cases.
Springfield Public Schools reported 210 cases from Dec. 2-8. and 19 faculty cases. This is up from 178 student cases last week and 45 staff cases.
Agawam, West Springfield, Westfield, Chicopee and Holyoke are all seeing fewer cases this week than previously reported. Westfield is still seeing 67 student cases but that's down from 92, Nov. 18-Dec. 1. Agawam's cases were cut just about in half only reporting 24 student cases this week.
Local health expert Clinton Mathias told Western Mass News that last week's increase wasn't a total surprise, but cases overall are higher across the state than they should be.
"This just came back after meeting with their families at Thanksgiving perhaps even going on vacation and things like that so it’s not totally unexpected, but I would say in terms of the trend and where it’s going in terms of the rise in cases that is a little bit concerning," explained Mathias.
Across the state, close to 7,000 students tested positive this past week, that's down from over 8,000 last week.
Springfield has some of the highest COVID cases out of school districts across the state.
