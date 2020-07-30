SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, is the first night Springfield Public Schools began offering evening meals.
In addition to their free meal pickup service that runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, the district launched an evening meal service to accommodate working families.
The operations manager for the meal service told Western Mass News it's open to anyone picking up food for a child 18 or younger, even if they live outside the city.
"Currently, you don't have to be a Springfield resident. We found out we have quite a few participants that come from outside of Springfield," said Springfield Public Schools Food Service operators manager Marc Row.
This evening meal pickup is available every Monday and Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Springfield Public Schools said it will run until further notice.
