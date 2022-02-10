SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The mask mandate for for Springfield Public Schools will remain in effect through at least the end of March 2022.
Springfield Public School Officials posted on Facebook that Springfield vaccination rates are lower than the state rate and COVID cases for residents under the age of 20 remain a concern.
School and city health officials will review COVID data at the end of March and revaluate the mask mandate in schools.
