SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Central High School is working to help students cope after one of their own was killed by a school bus last week.

Previously, we told you Alexangeliz Medina’s younger brother's school, the High School of Science and Technology, has counselors, but parents have reached out to us asking what Central would be doing to help students and staff respond to this tragedy. School officials said there will be added counseling during this time.

“This is really difficult and there's no words to express the feelings at all,” said Alexangeliz’s mother, Sorangel Ayala.

Candles still remain lit at a memorial on the corner of State and Dwight Streets where, last week, 16-year-old Alexangeliz Medina was hit and killed by a school bus on her way home.

“A parent doesn't think about this. A parent thinks about how to help their child grow up and become a family themselves. Not this...not ever,” Ayala added.

Ayala spoke exclusively with Western Mass News about the unimaginable pain her family is feeling. She and her husband told us that Sci-Tech, where Alexangeliz’s younger brother attends, is offering counseling for students following this tragedy. We asked Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan what measures would be put in place to help students cope at Central High School. She told us the school does have counselors under normal circumstances, but there are protocols in place for an event like this.

“When a school community experiences something as heartbreaking and traumatic as this, those resources are expanded and other counselors from throughout the district are redirected to that school…It’s available to all students and staff in the building at any time during the course of the day,” Cavaan explained.

Cavaan said counselors are available on an as-needed basis. We also wanted to know what’s being done in response to the young students who were riding the bus and witnessed this incident.

“Their mental health needs are certainly attended to and not ignored because they are not at the school where the student may have attended, but certainly, they are extremely touched and traumatized by an event, so the same sort of counseling provisions would be made available for them,” Cavaan added.

She added that Springfield Public Schools has a system in place to connect families with resources outside of the school system if they need assistance in helping their child cope with a tragedy.