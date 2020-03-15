SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Public Schools will be opening meal centers to ensure that no child will go without food while schools are closed.
According to Springfield school officials, Sodexo will be setting up meal centers at the below mentioned locations in Springfield:
- Bowles
- Commerce
- Dorman
- Glickman
- Indian Orchard
- Kensington
- Liberty
- Lincoln
- Rebecca Johnson
- Talmage
- Warner
- Washington
Breakfast and lunch meals will be provided for any child age 18 or younger at the front door.
Identification is not required.
Meals will be available between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(1) comment
Seems like if the kids are able to go to the school to eat they should just hold classes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.