SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter school sports are being paused in Springfield amid an escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases.
District spokesperson Azell Cavaan said Monday that the decision was made in consultation with the city's Department of Health and Human Services.
The pause takes effect on Tuesday, December 21.
Cavaan noted that city health officials and the school district will discuss the possibility of resuming winter sports after the holiday break.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it beceoms available.
