SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Public School officials have announced plans for in-person graduation ceremonies and that there will not be high school proms this year.
The decision Wednesday regarding proms comes just days after the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recommended that school districts not hold such events until everyone could be fully vaccinated.
Also today, the district said that they expect to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the city's high schools. The last day of school for seniors will be June 1.
All ceremonies will be held outside at 6 p.m. at Central High School on the following dates:
- Monday, June 7 : Springfield High School of Science and Technology
- Tuesday, June 8 : Springfield Conservatory of the Arts
- Wednesday, June 9 : John J. Duggan Academy
- Thursday, June 10 : High School of Commerce and Springfield Honors Academy at Commerce
- Monday, June 14 : The Springfield Renaissance School
- Tuesday, June 15 : Roger L. Putnam Vocational-Technical Academy
- Wednesday, June 16 : Alternative
- Thursday, June 17 : Springfield Central High School
- Wednesday, August 18 : Summer graduation
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
