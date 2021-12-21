SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Springfield Public Schools put a pause on high school athletics effective Tuesday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.
The city of Springfield's chief health official told Western Mass News that the decision was made with the advice and consent of the school district’s athletic director, and while no one wanted to see students take a timeout, she called it a wise decision based on the recent data.
“We understand, we want our students to play, but we also know that it’s going to be critical,” Springfield’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris explained. “Keeping our students in school is our primary goal.”
Caulton-Harris spoke with Western Mass News after city and school officials, including Athletic Director Dwayne Early, announced a pause on winter athletics through January 1st.
Caulton-Harris cited the city’s 8% positivity rate, and close to 1,000 positive cases this week, as determining factors.
City officials broke down Springfield’s COVID-19 cases by week:
- Week of 11/7 - 400
- Week of 11/14 - 495
- Week of 11/21 - 377
- Week of 11/28 - 818
- Week of 12/5 - 783
- Week of 12/12 - 997
They also featured COVID-19 cases by age group. 41.7% of this week’s positive cases were residents under the age of 20, while 20.6% of cases were for ages 11-20.
“Looking at the positivity rate among athletes, it made sense that we air on the side of caution, an abundance of caution,“ Caulton-Harris explained.
She told Western Mass News that some high school teams had a positivity rate over 25%, including close-contact sports like wrestling and basketball.
We also brought our questions to MIAA Communications Director Tara Bennett, who said that it was the first city-wide stoppage in the state this year.
“Again, we had some individual games in the fall, but not a whole district making that pause,” Bennett said.
The statewide athletic association currently has a mask mandate in place for all indoor activities, and a sports medicine committee meeting monthly to discuss health and safety protocols.
“We are in alignment with DESE and with the guidelines that they have for schools,” Bennett told us.
As for Springfield's top health official, she has not ruled out a pause on other extracurriculars just yet.
“If the positivity rate increases in certain areas, we’re going to react and we’re going to act quickly,” Caulton-Harris said.
Bennett told Western Mass News that there are no plans for cancellations yet. These games can be made up throughout the winter season, similar to weather-related postponements at the beginning of the spring season.
The pause will be reevaluated after the holidays, at the beginning of the new year.
