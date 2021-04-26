SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Would parents and students be interested in an all-virtual school option next year? That a question before Springfield families after a survey went out for input.
As Springfield Public Schools anticipates a full return to in-person learning in the fall, they’re also reaching out to families with a survey, asking about their interest in a virtual school for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We're exploring the option. [The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education] allowed us to put an exploratory team together,” said Springfield Public School Supt. Daniel Warwick.
Western Mass News wanted to know how this would work, so we went straight to city hall to catch up with Warwick.
Would you be interested in an all-virtual school option for the 2021-2022 school year?
“We'd run a remote academy and we'd have different teachers and a different administrator running that academy,” Warwick explained.
He told us they would have to hire separate staff for their virtual schooling.
Western Mass News wanted to know why the district is considering this option. Warwick told us it's because COVID-19 has caused many parents to look into homeschooling.
“We think it’s a much better option than homeschooling because our teachers will be involved and will be able to provide the technology and support to our families,” Warwick noted.
Would parents be locked into their choice?
“We would allow them to switch back, absolutely. There would be no deadline for it,” Warwick added.
We were also curious if this would just be something offered until the pandemic is over, but Warwick said if all goes well, he’s hoping it becomes permanent.
“We would continue it in the future if we were able to put this in place,” Warwick said.
Christy Torres has a tenth grader with special needs. She said while she would opt to send her son back to school in-person, she does think it's nice for parents to have the choice.
“I think it's a good option for their parents that know that their child doesn't need extra help,” Torres explained.
However, she said there are still many unanswered questions, especially since this past year has been a challenge for many families like hers.
"What's their curriculum look like, ya know? It's going to be different. We've seen what it's like now and for some of us, it's not working," Torres added.
Warwick told us exactly how this would work still need to be worked out. A decision about whether or not to move forward is expected in June.
