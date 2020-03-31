SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Online learning has been taking place for three weeks now, but not all students have access to the same resources.
Springfield Public Schools is looking to change that by putting as many as 10,000 laptops in the hands of students who are learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Certainly having to distribute 10,000 laptops at one time is an undertaking we'd never thought we'd do,” said Azell Cavaan, chief communications officer for Springfield Public Schools.
Cavaan told Western Mass News through a FaceTime interview that the goal is for every student to have access to the resources they need.
“We are encouraging students to make the most of this time to continue doing schoolwork,” she said.
On April 6, Springfield Public Schools will begin scheduling a drive-through pick-up of the laptops or delivery to families who do not have a vehicle.
“We have been giving some hotspots that we've been making available to families,” she noted.
For households without internet access, hotspots and Comcast essentials are helping to give students wifi, but the district wants to remind families that not all learning needs to be online.
“We also do have packets that are available that are being distributed at our mail distribution sites,” Cavaan said.
Students in kindergarten through grade 12 have until Wednesday to request a laptop.
Families can register on springfieldpublicschools.com.
Those without internet access can call 413-787-6959 to reach the parent and community engagement center who can fill out the form.
“There's no way at home learning will compensate for classroom learning,” Cavaan said.
At this time, how students will make up the missed classroom time is unknown.
“We know there's no replacement for a teacher in a classroom with a student,” Cavaan noted.
She said they're taking it day by day.
