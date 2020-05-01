SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Graduation for Springfield Public Schools Class of 2020 will take place virtually this June, Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick announced Friday.
“We are looking forward to creating a virtual graduation that is as traditional as possible, but that also takes advantage of any unique opportunities that technology affords us,” Warwick said in the announcement. “We want this to be as special as possible for our graduates.”
The decision to make graduation virtual was to protect students, families and staff, according to the announcement.
“Clearly, we know that gathering thousands of people at Symphony Hall or any other venue is not a responsible thing to do with regard to public health and safety and we have no way of knowing when that kind of large assembly will be permissible,” Warwick said in the announcement. “Rather than take a gamble by waiting for that time to come or putting our community in jeopardy, we have opted to provide our seniors with the very best virtual commencement ceremony that we can create. We want them to experience a sense of celebration, closure, achievement and be inspired to succeed in their next stage of life.”
The school district has paired Focus Springfield, the City’s community media center, to produce the ceremonies.
Springfield Renaissance graduate Brendon Holland, who is the production and technology specialist at Focus Springfield, will lead the technical production.
“Having one of our own at the helm makes it all the more personal and special,” Warwick said.
As of right now, each school’s graduation ceremony is expected to occur on the date originally scheduled, according to the announcement.
The broadcast will be available via the district’s website, the district’s Facebook page, YouTube and on Focus Springfield Channel 15, according to the announcement.
Further information will come as it is available, and high schools will be communicating directly with seniors.
