SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Public Schools website began experiencing technical issues Friday morning.
According to school officials, the problem is isolated to the district website and is not impacting Schoology, Unified Classroom, Zoom and other tools used for remote learning.
If students see an error when opening their browser, they're being urged to try logging on another way.
Elementary students can go directly to the website sps.schoology.com and middle and high school students can go directly to classroom.powerschool.com.
