SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Many students and teachers will be heading back to school next week, following the holiday break and in the midst of a serious surge in COVID-19 cases. Now, the state is making test kits available for teachers and staff across the bay state before the return to class, leaving many districts scrambling to be a distribution plan in place.
School superintendents found out Wednesday that the state is offering 200 thousand COVID home tests for teachers and staff to take ahead before the holiday breaks ends. Now, Springfield Public Schools is figuring out how to get the tests in the hands of teachers before Monday.
“Yeah, they do mask breaks. We feel comfortable about it. He has had his shots and stuff,” said Jeff LeBoeuf.
Schools reopening next week after the Christmas and New Year's break is not concerning for these two western Mass. Parents, who will be sending their child back to the classroom as covid-19 cases have hit record levels. with long lines at test sites and home test kits hard to find this week - the baker administration has authorized 200 thousand tests to go to teachers and school staff around the state.
“We’re working on a plan now as to how we will distribute the test to teachers. It will have to be sometime over the weekend. Because we need them to test if they choose to test by Monday,” said Azell Cavaan Springfield Public Schools spokesperson.
Cavaan said the pick-up location is outside western Mass. making things a little difficult.
azell cavaan
springfield public schools spokesperson
“We have to go and pick up the tests. I believe the tests are about 90 miles away from Springfield. So we have to send trucks to go and get the tests,” explained Cavaan.
As for students, these tests aren't an option.
“No materials have been provided for students by DESE in this particular time. But as a district, we’ve been since the beginning of the school year conducting our tests," Cavaan said.
Cavaan said staff will likely be able to pick up the test kits at a central location - to be announced later. She adds they do not expect any staffing issues that would prevent students from going back to school on Monday.
Western Mass News checked in with other districts.
The Westfield superintendent told Western Mass News in a statement in part:
“The increase in COVID cases makes it more likely that we will struggle to staff all our schools every day over the next several weeks. As a result, a school may need to use an emergency closure day if we do not have enough staff to keep all students safe and well supervised.”
Western Mass News will continue to follow school districts heading back to school post-holiday break while COVID cases are on the rise.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Many students and teachers will be heading back to school next week, following the holiday break and in the midst of a serious surge in COVID-19 cases. Now, the state is making test kits available for teachers and staff across the bay state before the return to class, leaving many districts scrambling to be a distribution plan in place.
School superintendents found out Wednesday that the state is offering 200 thousand COVID home tests for teachers and staff to take ahead before the holiday breaks ends. Now, Springfield Public Schools is figuring out how to get the tests in the hands of teachers before Monday.
“Yeah, they do mask breaks. We feel comfortable about it. He has had his shots and stuff,” said Jeff LeBoeuf.
Schools reopening next week after the Christmas and New Year's break is not concerning for these two western Mass. Parents, who will be sending their child back to the classroom as covid-19 cases have hit record levels. with long lines at test sites and home test kits hard to find this week - the baker administration has authorized 200 thousand tests to go to teachers and school staff around the state.
“We’re working on a plan now as to how we will distribute the test to teachers. It will have to be sometime over the weekend. Because we need them to test if they choose to test by Monday,” said Azell Cavaan Springfield Public Schools spokesperson.
Cavaan said the pick-up location is outside western Mass. making things a little difficult.
azell cavaan
springfield public schools spokesperson
“We have to go and pick up the tests. I believe the tests are about 90 miles away from Springfield. So we have to send trucks to go and get the tests,” explained Cavaan.
As for students, these tests aren't an option.
“No materials have been provided for students by DESE in this particular time. But as a district, we’ve been since the beginning of the school year conducting our tests," Cavaan said.
Cavaan said staff will likely be able to pick up the test kits at a central location - to be announced later. She adds they do not expect any staffing issues that would prevent students from going back to school on Monday.
Western Mass News checked in with other districts.
The Westfield superintendent told Western Mass News in a statement in part:
“The increase in COVID cases makes it more likely that we will struggle to staff all our schools every day over the next several weeks. As a result, a school may need to use an emergency closure day if we do not have enough staff to keep all students safe and well supervised.”
Western Mass News will continue to follow school districts heading back to school post-holiday break while COVID cases are on the rise.
Ride service, elchertown palmer ware. Within those towns
Travis 413 530 3804
Relentlesstowing2014@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.