SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Nor’easter hits western Mass. and Springfield city leaders gave a way to track what roads are plowed and clear through a snow map.
It might be tough to navigate the safest routes when hitting the road during the snowfall.
But Springfield residents have a chance to stay updated on what roads have been plowed.
New in Springfield, the city gave residents a way to track on their own the status of snow clearing operations, street by street.
“Our operation takes at least 16 hours to do the entire city. So we will be out there well into tomorrow morning,” Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli said.
At a press briefing Monday, Cignoli announced the unveiling of a public snow map.
“This storm, we will have our snow map live so residents can see the plowing operation as we're doing it. It is not meant to be a minute by minute tracking. It gets updated every two hours or so, but you will be able to follow what is going on in the city,” Cignoli explained. On the side of the map, there are notices from the DPW that discuss the progress they are making. It even includes information about parking bans in the city and a spot to type in specific streets to see their status, and the DPW has a lot of ground to cover.
The city has more than 1,100 lane miles of roadways to plow, and they plow over 800 streets, and they are understaffed while making it happen. The department said they need 150 workers to get the job done efficiently, but they only have 115 contractors.
