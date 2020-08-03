SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's Department of Public Works is preparing for the storm and a look at some household supplies some may need if their basement gets flooded.
Rocky’s Ace Hardware is stocked up with supplies that may be needed before the storm hits.
One concern is flooded basements.
“Everybody needs to prepare their property for it,” Public Works Director Chis Cignoli said.
Tropical storm Isaias is making its way to Springfield and surrounding western Mass communities.
Cignoli said they are checking out about two dozen areas where the city is prone to flooding.
“One of the things we are going to have people out doing is checking on a lot of the typical prone areas that we have for flooding making sure those catch basins and those runoff basins are all taken care of,” he said.
He said since we haven’t seen much rain, it could cause a problem in buildings and homes.
“My big concern is runoff,” he said. “The ground has just gotten too dry at this point, so it is really hard so there is not going to be a lot infiltrating into the ground.”
The storm system is expected to hit on Tuesday, and Cignoli said that runoff could leave many people with a flooded basement.
“People really need to take care around their basements and around their property to make sure that they are not getting a lot of water in their basement,” he said.
Western Mass News checked in at Rocky's Ace Hardware where the store manager said they are stocked up on supplies for the storm.
“One of them being shop vac sub pumps with the rain, with obviously the high winds, chainsaws could come into as a factor as well,” Manager Lou Courteau said.
Another issue with the storm could be power outages. Courteau also said they have generators available should the power go out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.