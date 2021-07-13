SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's annual Puerto Rican parade, kicking off virtually Tuesday night.
While organizers tell Western Mass News they would have loved to host it in person with the city's low COVID-19 vaccine rate, it just wasn't in the cards this year.
But a member of the parade committee, Jade Rivera-McFarlin, said this year's is in acknowledgment of the rough year everyone has had and their hope for the future.
"This year's theme is continuing our resilience or continuar nuestra resiliencia, and you know that's what it's all about. We've all gone through a lot this year, and we really just wanted to even though we may not be live, is really have an event that we can celebrate still share our culture, and still spread the word about vaccinations,” Rivera-McFarlin said.
Rivera-McFarlin goes on to say she hopes the vaccine awareness in this year's celebration, helps secure an even bigger in-person event in 2022.
