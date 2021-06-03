SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield marked LGBTQ+ pride month with a flag raising on Thursday.
City leaders gathered on the step in front of city hall to celebrate pride month.
Taurean Bethea, founder of the parade committee, noted the significance of today's flag raising - the first for the pride flag in Springfield.
"This is a major, major day. This is actually a historic day, that we are raising the first progress flag here in Springfield, Massachusetts and what's beautiful to me is the fact that we're doing it in front of the Black Lives Matter mural out here, so it really shows the love that's important, so thank everybody for supporting this community," Bethea said.
A proclamation was also issued today, declaring June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Springfield.
