SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Climate activists gathered in Springfield on Tuesday to rally outside Congressman Richard Neal's office.
Several grassroots groups calling on the representative to "seal the deal" as Congress negotiates the infrastructure bill and budget reconciliation.
While the plan brings large investments to roads, electric grids and more, activists said more needs to be done for broader items including climate solutions, jobs, and childcare.
"We don't have much time before the climate crisis becomes way more of a crisis than it already is, so we need to invest in those climate solutions and right now, we're asking Richard Neal to be bold and to make sure that $3.5 trillion bigger reconciliation bill gets passed and has everything that our communities need," said Lizzy Pereira with Sunrise Hampden County.
The House is expected to vote on the infrastructure bill sometime Tuesday.
