SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield has reportedlty reached a settlement with the family of a boy who nearly drowned in a pool last summer.
According to city documents, the Springfield city council is considering a $175,000 settlement to Marc Vizcarrondo's family.
The city runs Camp STAR Angela where last August, the 5-year-old was pulled from the pool unconscious.
Vizcarrondo who has autism, was severly brain damaged from the incident, but survived.
