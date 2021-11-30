SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The second webinar of the series, Using Date to Develop Your Workforce Strategies, will be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
This is part of The Springfield Regional Chamber's (SRC) ongoing three-part Workforce Development Webinar Series sponsored by Johnson & Hill Staffing.
Attendees can expect to learn about regional data and how the use of labor and wage information can help develop workforce strategies to grow business.
The final part of the series will take place on Tuesday, December 14 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
For more details and how to register click here.
