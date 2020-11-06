SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass. Department of Public Health released, on Friday, its new weekly COVID-19 public report, that now only includes 16 Massachusetts communities remaining at a high-risk designation for spreading COVID-19.
The communities at the high-risk level has drastically fallen since last week's report that had originally 121 communities in the red, but now there are nearly 85 percent that have been reassigned to either green or yellow in this week's report.
The DPH reported that in the last two weeks Springfield has had 539 positive cases.
The 16 communities across the state that are still in the red, include:
- Brockton
- Chelsea
- Everett
- Fall River
- Fitchburg
- Lawrence
- Lowell
- Lynn
- Methuen
- New Bedford
- Norfolk
- Revere
- Seekonk
- Somerset
- Springfield
- Westport
Under the state's new criteria, the DPH will now start taking population size into account when determining whether a community should be at a high-risk level or not. DPH released a list of its new metrics to better explain their new weekly report:
Under 10,000 population:
- Grey: Less than or equal to 10 total cases
- Green: Less than or equal to 15 total cases
- Yellow: Less than or equal to 25 total cases
- Red: More than 25 total cases
Population 10,000-50,000:
- Grey: Less than or equal to 10 total cases
- Green: Fewer than 10 average daily cases per 100,000 in population and more than 10 total cases
- Yellow: 10 or more average daily cases per 100,000 in population OR a positive test rate of 5% or higher
- Red: 10 or more average daily cases per 100,000 in population AND a positive test rate of 5% or higher
Population over 50,000:
- Grey: Less than or equal to 15 total cases
- Green: Fewer than 10 average daily cases per 100,000 in population AND more than 15 total cases.
- Yellow: 10 or more average daily cases per 100,000 in population OR a positive test rate of 4% or higher
- Red: 10 or more average daily cases per 100,000 in population AND a positive test rate of 4% or higher
For more information, you can click here for this weekly report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.