SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been 18 years since our country changed forever.
Cities and towns across the nation holding ceremonies and memorials to mark the anniversary of September 11, 2001.
Locally, hundreds were at Riverfront Park in Springfield earlier today.
A steel I-beam at the 9/11 Memorial at the park is from the World Trade Center. Behind it is a curved bronze wall listing the names of the more than 400 first responders who lost their lives on this day 18 years ago.
Today was the first time Springfield's September 11 ceremony took place at Riverfront Park and hundreds came out for the special honor.
"Taps for me is always, as a Marine Corps veteran, it's just one of those whenever you hear it," said P.J. Alexander of Springfield.
City officials, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, military personnel, and community members all came together on this bright blue skied day, just like the one 18 years ago, when our lives were changed forever.
"Like most of the guests said, everyone got up that morning, shaved, got dressed, making plans for dinner that night and then in a split second, everything changed, so you appreciate every day, every day with your family, your friends, and your neighbor," Alexander added.
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said "many people that day knew they probably weren't going to come out of those towers, but they went in anyway and do what they do every day to save lives."
Calvi told Western Mass News the events of 9/11 changed the role of first responders everywhere.
"It changed the fire departments from basically a single role organization to a multi-faceted emergency agency because we've been called on since that day to respond to so many more things than just fires," Calvi explained.
Most of us can remember exactly where we were and what we were doing 18 years ago.
"I was on my way to work when that happened in Washington, D.C. and when I walked into the break room, it was unbelievable. I thought it was like a movie, but when they said 'No, it's real,' I could not believe it," said Deloris McCormick of Springfield.
However, for some - like 3-year-old Ailah Ali - September 11, 2001 is a day she will learn about in history books and through ceremonies like Wednesday's.
"So she can see all the firefighters and see the flags of the United States of America and just pay homage because you start teaching them at an early age that these freedoms weren't given to us, that people lost their lives, so we can have the freedoms we have today," McCormick added.
Amtrak Police will have an officer at the State Street entrance until 9 p.m. tonight for convenient access to the Riverfront Park monument.
