SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Springfield community is mourning the loss of Ronn Johnson, the president and CEO of the Martin Luther King Family Services who died this weekend after battling COVID-19.
Johnson passed away on Saturday, which would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday. City leaders remember him as someone who truly embodied the ideas of Dr. King.
“He was truly our drum major,” said Martin Luther King Family Services Board Chairperson Calvin Hill. “You know, he was the person who was front and center.”
President and CEO of the Martin Luther King Family Services, Johnson devoted his life to helping the city's youth, senior citizens, and those with food insecurities.
“As a board, we are going to be really thinking about how can we come together and make sure that Ronn's memory and legacy is not lost,” Hill told us.
Celebrating his own birthday just a few weeks ago, Johnson died on Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday at the age of 63 from COVID-related pneumonia.
Hall told Western Mass News that Johnson was the group's guiding light, and he was always thinking about others.
“Ronn was really worried about our immediate past chairperson,” he said. “You know, Miss Sophie Jeffery who passed away earlier this month, and our process was on what we can do for her, and that was Ronn.”
Community leaders also reacted to the news of Johnson's passing.
“I think it's providential that he passed on Martin Luther King's birthday because the spirit of Dr. King lived loud in his generosity and his creativity and his genius, the way he was a leader within our community,” said Bishop William Byrne of the Diocese of Springfield.
“Ronn, I'm gonna miss ya, and God rest your soul up there in Heaven,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Having worked closely with Johnson for years, Mayor Sarno remembered him for his can-do attitude.
“Ronn was the type of guy - why not? Why can't we do this ? Let's try this? He was all about helping out our younger people,” Mayor Sarno told us.
An inspiration to those around him, Johnson left a permanent mark on the city of Springfield.
“I think if we all had an opportunity to say one last thing to Ronn, it would be ‘well done,’” Hill added.
Johnson also started the Briana Foundation in honor of his daughter, to help those living with disabilities. So far, they have raised three quarters of a million dollars.
