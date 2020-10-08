SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A potential IT threat put an early end to the school day Thursday for all Springfield public schools.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield School Supt. Daniel Warwick announced late today that children will be back in their virtual classrooms tomorrow.
Families and students are being asked to return to their normal remote class schedules.
As of now, Springfield Public Schools officials don’t believe any data has been compromised.
Assistant Superintendent Lydia Martinez told Western Mass News that their top priority was getting students back online.
She said earlier this morning, officials detected a potential threat to the IT network.
City officials were working with Mass. State Police and the FBI.
However, with all computers forced to shut down, the remainder of Thursday’s school day came to a quick end.
Again, school will be held remotely as normal tomorrow.
It’s still unclear what this threat was.
