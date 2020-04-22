(WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue to learn more about newly reported cases of coronavirus in the Pioneer Valley.
One local community is now reporting a surge in cases.
The city of Springfield is announcing a major spike in cases.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said they had 104 new cases reported Wednesday, which brings the city's total to nearly 1,000 cases - at 967.
Sarno added that they will monitor the situation closely to ensure the city does not re-open too early.
“We must all stay ever vigilant. We will continue to stress the need to our federal and state officials for additional target testing of our hot spot areas before any talk about reopening can be considered in order to build strong public, business, consumer, and hospital confidence to identify, isolate, mitigate, contact trace and heal these potential hot spot areas," Sarno explained.
Baystate Health is reporting their latest numbers. In their daily update to Western Mass News, they said they have tested nearly 4,200 patients. That's up 228 from Tuesday.
Of those tested, more than 3,200 tested negative, while 883 - or 21-percent - have come back positive for COVID-19.
Baystate Health said 144 people remain hospitalized with the coronavirus, with 17 of those patients are in their critical care units. They said they are also treating 18 patients who are under investigation for COVID-19.
Trinity Health Of New England also reported more tests, up almost 500 since yesterday. It’s worth noting that this includes their facilities in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
They said they've tested 12,740 people. Negative tests totaled 8,001. Meanwhile, 4,164 tested positive.
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said yesterday that nearly 6,000 new tests were done in the Baystate so far. 175,000 people have been tested.
Baker said the number of hospitalizations are still increasing.
“The piece of data we watch most closely is the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 and we're still seeing an increase, a modest one, but an increase there statewide,” Baker noted.
The governor did not mention any extension for re-opening non-essential businesses, which are closed. That date is still set for May 4.
