SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s plan to reopen the Bay State went into effect Monday, which allows restaurants to serve customers outside.
While some did just that, others discovered they had a few more hoops to go through.
Restaurant goers were excited to eat outside at their favorite restaurant, but some restaurants have to wait a bit longer for the excitement.
“I was excited,” Danielle Berthiaume of Chicopee said. “Okay, we’re not ordering to-go. We’re going to go there and eat outside.
That’s the reaction she had when she called up 99 Restaurant, one of her favorites, to get takeout. She found out they are doing outdoor dining, and the new normal to her wasn’t bad.
“The cars were not really a distraction,” she said. “Service was great. The food was excellent as always.”
She said she wasn’t scared to eat outdoors. The Chicopee restaurant is taking all the precautions to serve customers.
“They’re wiping down all the tables before and after everyone leaves, wiping down all the chairs, they’re bringing your food to you as if you were to eat to-go,” she said.
Not all western Mass restaurants got to serve customers Monday.
Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant & Grill, has waited since March to open his restaurant in downtown Springfield, but it didn’t happen on Monday.
“We were at the gate waiting for the governor to say go,” he said. “And when that gate opened, there were some rocks that kind of got in the way, and we couldn’t do anything.”
Those rocks he’s talking about is a new permit the city of Springfield came out with last Friday.
Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli said it’s called the “temporary expansion of premises onto outdoor space for outdoor serving.”
Kashouh said he got a call Monday morning that he couldn’t open.
“We’ve been waiting for that day, and we are ready to go,” he said. “And all of a sudden people say, ‘Hold on, hold on, you can’t go anywhere. We still need one more application from you.’”
Cignoli said Monday the DPW will be spending the next couple of days approving permits for restaurants that have submitted those applications.
Kashouh said he plans to open the “limited” outdoor eating space he is allowed to have without the permit tomorrow.
