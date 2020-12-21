SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Rescue Mission has canceled their upcoming to-go meal and toy pickup event.
The event, which was scheduled for Wednesday, is being done "as a precaution to COVID-19" with the "safety of our neighbors and our community in mind."
In addition, all normal Rescue Mission operations have been temporarily suspended until January 4, 2021 and no clothing and food donations will be accepted until after that date.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this uncertain time of COVID-19 and we pray for the health and safety of those in our local area and for those throughout the world," the organization said in a statement.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
