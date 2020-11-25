(WGGB/WSHM) -- While large sit-down dining isn't really an option during the pandemic, the Springfield Rescue Mission is continuing their annual tradition of providing full Thanksgiving meals to the community.

On Friday, the organization provided meals in to-go containers to anyone in need.

Each box contained traditional Thanksgiving meals including the turkey, all the fixings, and even dessert.

The mission said events like this help the less fortunate and homeless in greater Springfield.

