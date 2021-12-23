SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas is approaching and the Springfield Rescue Mission is doing their part to give back to the community. On Thursday afternoon, the organization distributed over 1,500 holiday meals and hundreds of toys to families in need.
Dozens of cars lined up for Christmas to-go meals and presents at the Springfield Rescue Mission today.
“As you can see, some of the children are smiling as they come through the parking lot and pick this stuff up and that is what it's all about. We’re trying to put smiles on their faces and give them hope especially during these troubling times that we are facing with COVID,” said Kevin Ramsdell, executive direct of the Springfield Rescue Mission.
Ramsdell told Western Mass News that they prepared 1,000 meals to give out in person and an additional amount to drop off across the city.
“We have about 500 hundred meals that we actually delivering right now to nursing homes and places like that,” Ramdsell noted.
Families also received red Christmas bags filled with toys for all ages.
“If you notice, there is more than one gift in each bag, so people have been very generous, so we appreciate that,” Ramsdell explained.
“We came and we are very thankful they give out donations for those who are in need,” said Eliany Navas of Springfield through a translator.
Ramsdell said donations are welcome all year long and he added that their next big event is Easter.
