SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Rescue Mission handed out Thanksgiving meals to-go on Wednesday.
Individually boxed meals were handed out to those in need and their families this afternoon at the facility on Mill Street.
People could pick-up in person or drive through to get their meals. The mission also delivered meals for the elderly and disabled.
They said the need has increased during the pandemic and continues to grow.
"It's a continuation of what we've been doing over the past number of years, basically reaching into the community to those that really need a meal. So Thanksgiving is always a welcome time for us to get out there and be a part of the public and what's happening there and be able to feed the need and meet the need both physically and spiritually as well," said Kevin Ramsdell, executive director of the Springfield Rescue Mission.
Ramsdell said it's thanks to the donors and many volunteers coming together to help others that makes this event all possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.