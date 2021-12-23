SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Rescue Mission will be hosting their Christmas To-Go Meals Event on Thursday between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
The free event will take place at the Springfield Rescue Mission on Mill Street and is open to the public.
Those who attend can receive free Christmas Meals for you and your entire family provided in to-go containers.
They will also be offering special meal deliveries to the elderly, disabled and shut-ins, and will be delivered to these individuals between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
