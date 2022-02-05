SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The rain and sleet cleared just in time for the 9th Annual Coldest Days 5K Run at Forest Park.
Runners and walkers braved the cold on Saturday to support a good cause.
“Thankfully, the sun was out today, and it's actually a beautiful day,” said Elaine O’Hara of Springfield. “It’s a phenomenal ministry that really helps people who are homeless, who are looking for answers and need hope.”
It was the ninth time that the Springfield Rescue Mission hosted their Coldest Days 5K.
Executive Director Kevin Ramsdell told Western Mass News that the goal is to raise awareness of homelessness throughout the city of Springfield and to fundraise money for the many programs run by the organization.
“Well, we put this together as a fun time, but it is also a reminder of what these people that are homeless face every single day during the winter months,” Ramsdell told us.
He said that the goal is to raise over 30 thousand dollars.
“It's all about what God wants us to earn,” said Ramsdell, “and again, it all goes toward the homeless in our programs.”
Springfield resident Adam Picard told us that this is his second year participating in the race.
“I really like their work, the hope that they give and how they support the homeless in the area,” Picard said. “I, myself, went through the program a few years ago and it was truly a blessing.”
The race was held in a hybrid model this year amid the pandemic. Participants have all month long to run or walk the 5k.
For more information, you are encouraged to visit the Springfield Rescue Mission’s website.
