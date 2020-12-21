SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s been a major set-back in the city of Springfield as the Springfield Rescue Mission announces the postponement of this week's Christmas to-go meal and toy pickup event.
The annual event at the Rescue Mission was already going to look different this year due to the coronavirus.
Now, the hundreds expected to attend will need other plans.
"It breaks our heart not to be able to do it right on Christmas,” said Rescue Mission Executive Director Kevin Ramsdell.
Ramsdell expressed his disappointment after having to postpone this week's Christmas meal and toy pick-up event. He told Western Mass News what led up to the decision.
"Over the weekend, we had one gentleman who tested positive for COVID and we have another one who we suspect has COVID as well, but we haven't gotten the results back yet,” Ramsdell explained.
Ramsdell said both residents of the Mill Street facility are now receiving medical care at a local hotel.
To protect the public, residents and staff of the facility are self-quarantining for 14 days. They are also being tested for COVID-19.
Those steps are what led to the decision to postpone what would be a very busy event.
“We're going to postpone our Christmas dinner until mid-January. We'll come up with some other theme, but we'll feed the people that need it and still hand out the Christmas gifts at that time,” Ramsdell noted.
Ramsdell understands it's a move that could have a major impact on families in need.
“We've reached out to folks that we were going to deliver meals to and some of them already had other avenues to go. We've let everybody know of the situation,” Ramsdell said.
Ramsdell said Monday's announcement came on the same day they would have started to prepare the 600 meals for this year's to-go event.
"So, rather than wait, we figured this was a better call to make, is just postpone everything,” Ramsdell added.
The Rescue Mission's overnight shelter remains open on Taylor Street, but Ramsdell said they will not take any new residents into their one or two year programs at the Mill Street location during the self-quarantine.
Once they return, there will be a new protocol in place.
"Anybody that does check-in after January 4 will have to have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of them entering the facility,” Ramsdell explained.
As you just read, Ramsdell said the Mill Street facility will reopen on Monday, January 4. He also said the Springfield Rescue Mission will not be accepting any donations at this point in time.
