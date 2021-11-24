SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the Springfield Rescue Mission is hosting its Thanksgiving To-Go meals event.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held at The Springfield Rescue Mission location at 10 Mill Street.
The Springfield Rescue Mission is offering walk up and drive through options to those picking up meals.
Meal Deliveries are also offered to the elderly, disabled and shut-ins, and will be delivered to these individuals between 11a.m. and 12p.m.
