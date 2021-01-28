SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield resident is calling on the city’s Department of Public Works to do a better job at cleaning the roads following this week’s snowfall.
Melody Joy said the conditions in her neighborhood were hazardous.
Joy, a resident in the Firglade Avenue neighborhood, told Western Mass News she is disappointed with the city’s cleanup efforts following the snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. She said she has not seen much activity from the Department of Public Works.
“There was more activity from the neighbors coming out and snow plowing themselves out…I didn't see any trucks until yesterday...late afternoon. They come down once and then that's it,” Joy said.
When we met with Joy on Thursday morning, she described the road conditions as treacherous and icy.
“You can't walk on them. Maybe if you had ice skates, you could be on them. It’s a health hazard for people,” Joy said.
Joy said she’s even concerned to take her dog out for a walk.
“…And I have metal in my ankle, metal in wrist, metal in my back, it’s awful that I can’t even think of taking my dog our for a walk because walking across the street…what if I fall?” Joy added.
She's calling on the city to do a more efficient job.
“Clean the roads, clean the roads, so they are safe and passable because now, they are not,” Joy said.
Western Mass News reached out to the DPW and the mayor's office. Bill Baker, the communications director for Mayor Domenic Sarno said, in part, “we strongly encourage residents to utilize and call our 311 call center...so that our DPW is made aware of the situation so they can respond accordingly.” He went on to say “…DPW was made aware of the condition on Firglade Ave. and did go out and sand and salted the road.”
