SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are concerns in Springfield about streets that have yet to be cleared of snow after the storms earlier this week.
It’s been three days since more than a foot of snow buried neighborhoods across western Massachusetts and some residents in Springfield are calling attention to the snow still in their way.
“You cannot get two vehicles down the street at the same time and I’m appalled. Being a plow truck driver, I’m appalled at the way these roads are being left," said Gerry Reardon of Springfield.
Reardon told Western Mass News the snow that is nearly three feet beyond the curb is forcing Crest Street down to only one lane.
"This street last night was basically a slalom course. People were parked opposite of each other, so you basically had to bob and weave through the street and a vehicle was coming up, one was coming down, the vehicle coming up decided to stop, back up to let the vehicle coming down continue, and he ended up side swiping another vehicle," Reardon said.
Residents on Crest Street aren’t the only ones concerned in Springfield. That’s why they’re taking their concerns to the city.
“We pay them to do a job. We want the job done correctly," Reardon noted.
Reardon and others are expected to attend a meeting Monday night, organized by Springfield City Councilor Marcus Williams, who issued this statement to Western Mass News:
“I’ve called this maintenance and development subcommittee meeting and invited DPW and 311 to the table to discuss recent snow removal efforts." He added, "I am hoping this meeting will get down to addressing the root causes of why there are these gaps in services that we continue to experience when a snow storm hits.”
Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News he will be at the meeting and he has a message for residents.
“Number one, in general, having an understanding of how long it takes us to do this," Cignoli said.
However, Cignoli said residents need to help too.
“The parking ban. I can guarantee that 90 percent of the major complaints that we’re dealing with are on streets where there’s illegal parking going on," Cignoli added.
Responding to complaints about snow banks causing streets to be narrowed, Cignoli said they have few options.
"If you want us to come back to plow the street to make it wider, that snow is going somewhere and it’s either going to end up in your driveway or sidewalk," Cignoli noted.
In the meantime, Reardon said if he doesn’t see the results he’s looking for at Monday’s meeting, he’ll take matters into his own hands.
“If nothing gets done after this meeting, I am taking my vehicle, my own personal plow truck, and I will plow my street back curb-to-curb and I will open the street up and I will send a bill to the city," Reardon said.
