SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield resident wants others to learn from her experience with a scam call. She told Western Mass News someone claiming to work for Eversource reached out to her and tried to get her personal information.
"They call, they say they are calling from Eversource," explained Springfield resident Carolyn Garutti.
Garutti received multiple calls from someone pretending to be an Eversource representative and said that the person on the other line told her a refund is on the way, requiring her account information.
"I just said, 'I'm sorry I can't get it right now, and why should I? Because if you know, I've overpaid $50, you should have the information. When do I get my check?'" she noted.
That question is a key point.
Priscilla Ress, the spokesperson from Eversource, told Western Mass News that Eversource would never ask for that kind of information over the phone because they have it on file, and if a refund were due, it would come in the mail.
"If you are going to get any sort of a refund or credit from Eversource, that's going to come in some form of a check," Ress explained.
Garutti added that she received multiple calls, and they always have a different area code.
"All over the country, as well as Massachusetts," Garutti said.
While the area code may appear to be local, Ress said it's not to be trusted.
"Well, it is a 413 area code, I will continue to speak to them. Don't engage in conversation with them," she said. "Don't start going down that path. Well, it'll just give them this or give them that, hang up, call us."
That number to call Eversource's customer service line is 800-286-2000.
