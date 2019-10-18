Springfield resident rescues man from burning vehicle.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire officials are investigating a crash that happened on Bevier Street Friday night.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, around 11:00 p.m., firefighters were called to 54 Bevier Street for a report of an accident with extrication.
It was determined that a Mazda Protege had struck a parked car and then rolled over.
Shortly after, the vehicle then caught fire, but neighbors in the area did not stand idly by.
Residents went to make sure that the occupants, a man and a woman, were okay.
While the woman was able to get out on her own, a neighbor was able to pull the male occupant out of the burning vehicle.
Another neighbor acted quickly and was able to douse the flames before fire officials had arrived on scene.
Both occupants were treated for minor injuries on scene by medical personnel.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
