SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department is prepared to keep the pressure on, especially with warmer weather ahead. Western Mass News spoke to a father who said dirt bikers terrorized him with his 10-month-old son, also in the car, and he said that he hopes police continue to take these bikes off the roads.

"We would watch the police play tag with the vehicles," said Springfield resident Nicholas Foley.

Nicholas Foley told Western Mass News he's seen the dirt bike issue in the city of Springfield first hand.

"It was nonstop every single night, and it was affecting it to the point where sleep was being affected," he said.

He added that he could hear the illegal riders from his house on Liberty Street as he would get ready to put his son to the bed. He said he fears for his family's safety when driving around the city.

"I’ve been driving, they’re on this side, and this side and will be doing wheelies on both sides of my car with my baby screaming, and they’re laughing," he explained.

That's why he’s thrilled to see the police department’s recent successful crackdown, taking more and more of these bikes off the roads.

"They were able to get 20 illegal off-highway vehicles. Most of the dirt bikes and ATVs off the street and 17 arrests," said Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

In a video released by Mass. State Police, there were arrests viewed from the airwing. The airwing used to catch these illegal riders. In the video, bikes were weaving in between traffic and speeding down the road.

Walsh told Western Mass News some riders do far more than just speed.

"There’s been incidents this year where dirt bikers will swarm a car. They start kicking your car and damaging it. There was one incident where someone on a dirt bike pulled out a firearm and shot at someone who was driving a car," he explained.

Walsh added that with warmer weather on the way again, this won’t be the last successful operation.

"Not one and done. We can’t reveal our strategy. If you’re going into the Super Bowl, I don’t think Bill Bellichick is handing out his game plan before we go out," he noted.

Walsh told us four bikes came back as stolen, and they're hopeful they can return them to their proper owners.