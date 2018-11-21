SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's the holiday season, which means many folks are generously donating to charities and giving back to their communities.
It's also a time when you should be aware of scammers.
One local man spoke to Western Mass News about the scam he fell victim to.
Since a young age, Tony Isham has been giving to various charities.
This year, Tony fell victim to a scam that he received through a text message, which read:
"Hello Mr. Isham. We are happy to inform you that you will be performing a shopping task for Intelacheck Marketing Incorporated."
After communicating through text and receiving a letter from the scammer, Tony was given two $925 money orders, and was told to spend $1,700 on Apple gift cards.
"I purchased seventeen $100 gift cards," stated Tony. "I then texted them the chore had been completed, and they asked me to turn the cards over to give them the code numbers for the purchased cards, which I did, because I felt that $1,700 had to be returned to them."
After completing his task, Tony felt very suspicious.
Nine days later, the money orders came back invalid, leaving Tony out of $1,700.
The Springfield Police Department tells Western Mass News people want to be aware of phone calls and text messages, especially this time of year.
"There's people out there who are going to calling you over the holiday season," Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us. "Possibly looking for donations. They are so good at utilizing technology to their advantage they can spoof numbers."
If you do receive a phone call or a text message, the best thing for you to do is delete the text and ignore the phone call. That way you don't fall victim to nasty scams.
As for Tony, he plans on filing a police report, and is hopeful he will get his money back.
Most importantly, he wants others to learn from his story.
"As I said to you earlier," continued Tony. "You know a lot of people couldn't absorb a $1,700 loss around the holidays. It could devastate their holiday. Fortunately, I'm able to do that, but I think other people need to hear about this to know that it's out there."
