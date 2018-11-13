SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two issues stood out at a town hall meeting tonight in a Springfield neighborhood.
Close to three dozen residents filled the gymnasium at Talmadge Elementary School in East Forest Park.
The biggest issues concerning them are the future marijuana sales in the city, and traffic.
Springfield is officially welcoming recreational marijuana shops.
"There's a lot that we still don't understand and I'm not sure that they'll ever take away what cannabis is. We have to learn to understand it. I'm very concerned about how this is all going to play out in the city," said Mary Dionne, Vice Chair of the Outer Belt Civic Association.
Ward seven city councilor Tim Allen told Western Mass News that he understands that there's a lot of interest in recreational marijuana sales, because it's still new to so many people.
Prospective businesses will need to apply for three different permits.
One with the state, then a host community agreement that they put together with the mayor, and then a special permit that's granted by the city council.
"It's not clear. All those things can be in process without one having been completed yet and that's one of the things that's unusual about this process," said Allen.
"I was kind of surprised the whole piece about the schools and the traffic as far as people speeding and not respecting the crossing guards and busses," said Springfield resident Dee Brown.
Following national incidents of children being killed while on their way to school, residents said they're tired of people speeding in the neighborhood.
They want to see changes made such as cross-walks being elevated, or more police patrols.
They're changes that many left the meeting feeling confident will be made
"I think there's going to be some good follow-up and follow-through with the concerns that members of the community raised," Allen noted.
Regarding the marijuana issue, Allen said that no licenses have been given yet but that businesses are coming forward expressing their interest in opening shops in the city.
