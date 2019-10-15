SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Angry residents and business owners met tonight in Springfield because of issues they say is being caused by a methadone clinic in their neighborhood.
Those issues surrounding the Habit OPCO Methadone Clinic in the South End were enough to get Mayor Sarno's attention.
That's why they attempted for the third time to meet with someone from the company to discuss those issues but no one from the company was able to make it.
President of the South End Citizens Council Leo Florian said that the Habit OPCO Methadone Clinic on East Columbus Avenue has been open for nine weeks.
In that short time, they're not happy with the impact they've had on the neighborhood.
"Another restaurant down here said one of their clients went in, locked themselves in the bathroom and by the time they were able to get them out there were a needle and blood on the floor," Florian explained.
Florian said that he was initially against the company opening shop in the south end, considering there are already two other methadone clinics near Mill Street.
But police and businesses alike said this new one has come with problems they haven't seen before.
Springfield Police Department Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood reacted to the number of people who arrived at the meeting about the ongoing issue.
"I will tell you that Deputy Kent and I were shocked at the number of people out there in that parking lot and what was going on and how they're filtering into your neighborhood," Commissioner Clapprood said.
Police have stepped up their patrols in the area given the number of complaints they've received.
They're encouraging everyone to continue to contact them.
"These are new faces and new problems down here that I think are associated with the clinic," Commissioner Clapprood explained.
Florian said the neighborhood won't be backing down either.
"There's a lot of businesses and a lot of good things happening in this neighborhood right now, and this has been a little bit of a setback and we want to nip this in the bud as quickly as we can," Florian said.
Mayor Sarno said that the company representative who was going to be there is out of town.
But they're now hoping to have that meeting take place either October 24th or November 4th so that the company can hear directly from residents and business owners.
